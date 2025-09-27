Two women succumb to injuries in Karachi building fire

An ambulance rushes a patient to hospital in this undated image. — AFP/File

At least eight rescued from building: rescue officials.

Cause of fire, number of trapped residents still unknown.

Sindh CM Murad orders inquiry into incident.

KARACHI: At least two women succumbed to their injuries sustained in a fire that broke out in a building in Karachi’s DHA Phase-II on Saturday, say sources.

Rescue 1122 officials said that at least eight people rescued from the building — situated at the Korangi Road — and moved to the hospital.

Two of the injured — a woman and her daughter-in-law — died while being treated at the hospital.

A family remains trapped on the building's first floor, rescue officials said, adding that teams were working to locate and evacuate the family and other occupants who may still be inside.

The cause of the fire and the exact number of trapped residents inside the building are yet unknown.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and ordered an inquiry into the incident that claimed the lives of the two women.

CM Shah directed the Karachi commissioner to ensure immediate and proper treatment to the injured, while expressing condolences to the families of the women who lost their lives in the fire.