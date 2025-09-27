 
Geo News

24 Pakistani hostages, LPG tanker released by Houthis: Mohsin Naqvi

LPG tanker with 27 crew members aboard attacked by Israeli drone at Yemen port, says interior minister

By
Web Desk
|

September 27, 2025

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi interacts with journalists. — Radio Pakistan/File
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi interacts with journalists. — Radio Pakistan/File  
  • Naqvi thanks interior secy, officers for safe release of citizens.
  • Minister says Pakistanis, LPG tanker out of Yemeni waters.  
  • "Security agencies worked tirelessly to free hostages."  

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday confirmed that a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker with 27 crew members, including 24 Pakistanis, has been released by the Houthis and is now out of Yemeni waters.

In a post on X, the interior minister said: “Alhamdulillah, the tanker and its crew have now been released by the Houthis and are out of Yemeni waters.”

The LPG tanker with 27 crew members — 24 Pakistanis, including Captain Mukhtar Akbar, two Sri Lankans and one Nepali — was attacked by an Israeli drone while docked at Ras al-Esa port, under Houthi control, on 17 September 2025.

“One LPG tank exploded and the crew managed to extinguish the fire. The vessel was subsequently stopped by Houthi boats and the crew were held hostage aboard the ship,” he added.

He maintained: “I am profoundly grateful to Secretary Interior Khurram Agha and other MOI officers, Ambassador Naveed Bokhari and his team in Oman, our colleagues in Saudi Arabia, and especially the officials of our security agencies who worked day and night under extraordinary conditions to secure the safe release of our citizens when hope was fading.”

Earlier in the day, the Foreign Office said that concerned Pakistani embassies established contacts with the authorities in Yemen to ensure the well-being of the crew.

In a statement, FO spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said that efforts were made to set the tanker underway again.

He added that diplomatic missions also maintained contact with the family members of the Pakistani crew and kept them updated about the latest situation.

“Today, the LPG tanker has departed port and is making way out of the Yemeni waters. The entire crew including Pakistani nationals on board is safe and sound,” he added. 

IMF asks Pakistan to reduce circular debt to zero in current fiscal year
IMF asks Pakistan to reduce circular debt to zero in current fiscal year
CPEC enters Phase-II as Pakistan, China unveil roadmap for next decade
CPEC enters Phase-II as Pakistan, China unveil roadmap for next decade
Pakistan, China, Russia and Iran urge Taliban govt to rein in terror groups in Afghanistan
Pakistan, China, Russia and Iran urge Taliban govt to rein in terror groups in Afghanistan
Good news for registered pilgrims unable to perform Hajj due to illness
Good news for registered pilgrims unable to perform Hajj due to illness
Beyond expectations: How PM Shehbaz elevated Pakistan's global standing
Beyond expectations: How PM Shehbaz elevated Pakistan's global standing
Economy stabilising at micro level, calls Trump meeting 'encouraging': PM Shehbaz
Economy stabilising at micro level, calls Trump meeting 'encouraging': PM Shehbaz
Pakistani crew 'stranded after ship attacked' in Yemen
Pakistani crew 'stranded after ship attacked' in Yemen
Asif clarifies US has made no demands after improvement in bilateral ties
Asif clarifies US has made no demands after improvement in bilateral ties