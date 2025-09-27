Security forces kill 17 Indian-sponsored terrorists in Lakki Marwat IBO: ISPR

In this file photo, security forces are seen taking position during an operation. — ISPR/File

Security forces conduct operation in Lakki Marwat: ISPR.

Says IBO conducted on night of September 26-27.

Naqvi lauds security forces over successful operation.





Security forces have killed 17 terrorists linked to the Indian proxy Fitna al-Khawarij in Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Saturday.

The military's media wing said that security forces conducted the IBO on the night of September 26-27 on the reported presence of terrorists belonging to Indian proxy Fitna al Khawarij.

"During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and as a result, 17 Indian sponsored terrorists were sent to hell,” the ISPR added.

"Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces and law enforcement agencies," the communique further said.

Sanitisation operation was being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorists found in the area, according to the military's media wing. "The security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian-sponsored terrorism from the country."

Security czar praises forces

Following the successful operation, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi lauded the professional capabilities and bravery of security forces.

“[The] action thwarted the terrorists’ malicious designs and prevented major threats to peace and stability,” Naqvi said. He also paid rich tribute to the soldiers who played a crucial role in the operation, declaring that their sacrifices and courage deserve the highest recognition. “I salute the brave personnel who ensured these terrorists met a humiliating end.”

“The people of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with our security forces. Together, we will not allow terrorists belonging to Fitna al-Khawarij to find refuge in Pakistan,” the interior minister said in a statement.

Naqvi reaffirmed the government’s commitment to continue supporting the security agencies in their mission to eradicate terrorism and ensure lasting peace across the country.

The country has witnessed a surge in cross-border terror incidents since Taliban rulers returned to Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of KP and Balochistan.

In August, the incidents surged by 74% compared to July, according to a report by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS). The Islamabad-based think tank recorded 194 fatalities from militant attacks during the month.

Recently, Pakistan, China, Iran and Russia have also expressed deep concern over the presence of terrorist organisations operating from Afghanistan, including Al-Qaeda, the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and other similar groups.

The four countries issued a statement after their fourth quadripartite meeting on Afghanistan, convened by Russia on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly session in New York on Friday.

They urged the Afghan authorities to take “effective, concrete and verifiable actions” against terrorist outfits, dismantle training camps, cut off financing, and prevent recruitment and access to weapons.

The four sides also emphasised that Afghan soil must not be used against neighbours or beyond, while also pressing for the non-discriminatory elimination of all militant groups.