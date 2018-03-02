Terror bid foiled, six suspected terrorists arrested from Balochistan: ISPR

QUETTA: Security forces foiled a major terrorist bid in Balochistan’s Pishin area, arresting six suspected terrorists, said the Inter-Services Public Relations on Friday.



According to the ISPR, the suspected terrorists have been arrested from Pishin’s Karbala area.

The ISPR said that 500kg of explosive material has been recovered from the possession of terrorists.

The recovered material included explosive jackets, sub-machine guns and improvised explosive devices, said the ISPR.

The army’s media cell said that mines and tools of communication were also found in the operation.

A number of such operations have been conducted in the province where security forces are battling an insurgency said to be supported by hostile agencies.

The search operations are also being conducted as part of Operation Raddul Fasaad, a nationwide military operation involving all law-enforcement agencies launched in February 2017.