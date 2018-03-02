Balochistan celebrates cultural day with great zeal

QUETTA: March 2 marks the cultural day for the people of Balochistan, who every year on the said date hold colourful and festive events to commemorate their rich culture and history.



Balochistan’s history counts among the oldest around the world, particularly the areas of Sibi, Bolan, Lasbela, Kalat, Kharan and Makran are quite significant historically.

The abovementioned areas have old forts and tombs, which are considered a major attraction.

The trend of celebrating Baloch culture started from the 15th century from Sibbi, spreading to the other areas.

After passing of centuries, Baloch people still celebrate their culture day with equal zeal and passion.

Baloch people hold various celebrations on this day to celebrate their culture and history, in which men women and children participate wearing beautiful traditional dresses.

Not only that, cultural stalls showcasing Baloch cuisine, embroidery among others are also set up.

Every year at this date, Baloch people commemorate their culture and spread the message of harmony and peace.



