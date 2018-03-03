Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Mar 03 2018
By
Talha Hashmi

PPP MPA's 16-year-old son killed in Karachi car crash

By
Talha Hashmi

Saturday Mar 03, 2018

Photo: Facebook

Former provincial minister and Pakistan Peoples Party MPA Rubina Qaimkhani’s 16-year-old son was killed in a road accident in Karachi on Friday.

Initial investigations suggest the teenager’s car overturned near Village Restaurant on Karachi’s Sea View Road due to overspeeding. 

Photo: File

A person accompanying Hamza Qaimkhani was critically injured and is undergoing treatment.

Following the incident, police and rescue officials rushed to the site and shifted the two to a private hospital.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Sindh Home Minister Suhail Anwar Sial visited Qaimkhani’s residence to offer condolences.

Furthermore, Sial has directed DIG Traffic Karachi to submit a report on the accident.

Photo: File

The 16-year-old’s funeral prayers will be held today in Hyderabad. 

Qaimkhani was elected to the National Assembly as a PPP candidate on a seat reserved for women from Sindh in 2002. She was re-elected in 2008 and served as federal parliamentary secretary for human rights during her second tenure as MNA. She was elected to the Sindh Assembly as a candidate of PPP in 2013. In July 2013, she became a member of the Sindh cabinet and was made provincial minister.

Comments

