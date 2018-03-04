Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Sunday Mar 04 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PP-30 by-poll underway in Sargodha

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Mar 04, 2018

Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz-backed Yasir Zafar Sindhu and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Rao Sajid Mehmood will face each other in the by-poll for PP-30 in Sargodha here on March 4, 2018. Photo: Geo News file
 

SARGODHA: The voting process for Punjab Assembly's PP-30 by-poll is underway in Sargodha.

Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz-backed Yasir Zafar Sindhu and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Rao Sajid Mehmood are facing each other in the election.

A small number of voters have appeared to cast their votes as it is still early in the day. The voting premises is secured by Rangers personnel.  

Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz-backed Yasir Zafar Sindhu and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Rao Sajid Mehmood are facing each other in the by-poll for PP-30 here on March 4, 2018. Video: Geo News

The constituency includes 16 Union Councils (UCs) of Tehsil Kot Momin and Tehsil Bhalwal.   

Female voters casting their votes for the PP-30 in Sargodha on March 4, 2018. Photo: Geo News

Of the 1,73,912 registered voters in the constituency, 75,776 are women.

The arrangements for the by-poll are complete, with two SP's, five DSP's, seven inspectors, and a thousand officers deployed to ensure a smooth voting process. Personnel of the armed forces are also on standby.

The candidates

PML-N backed Yasir Zafar Sindhu (left) and PTI's Rao Sajid Mehmood (right). Photo: Geo News file
 

The PML-N-backed Yasir Zafar Sindhu is contesting as an independent candidate. His electoral symbol is a pickup van, following   

Rao Sajid Mehmood has recently joined PTI after quitting Jamiat Ulema-e Islam - Fazal (JUI-F).  

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PML-N leaders to address public in Gujrat today

PML-N leaders to address public in Gujrat today

 Updated an hour ago
Car accident in Chakwal leaves four dead, one injured

Car accident in Chakwal leaves four dead, one injured

Updated an hour ago
Two arrested in Multan over aerial firing to celebrate Rana Mahmood-ul-Hasan's win

Two arrested in Multan over aerial firing to celebrate Rana Mahmood-ul-Hasan's win

 Updated 5 hours ago
Sattar 'saddened over broken trust' with Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui

Sattar 'saddened over broken trust' with Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui

 Updated 5 hours ago
Two wounded in separate firing incidents in Karachi: rescue officials

Two wounded in separate firing incidents in Karachi: rescue officials

 Updated 5 hours ago
Senate polls: Imran accuses PPP of horse-trading in KP

Senate polls: Imran accuses PPP of horse-trading in KP

 Updated 12 hours ago
Advertisement
Rao Anwar’s bank accounts frozen on SC orders

Rao Anwar’s bank accounts frozen on SC orders

 Updated 13 hours ago
Senate elections: Breakdown of results

Senate elections: Breakdown of results

Updated 15 hours ago
Politicians express mixed reactions over Senate polls

Politicians express mixed reactions over Senate polls

 Updated 13 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM