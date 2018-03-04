PP-30 by-poll underway in Sargodha

Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz-backed Yasir Zafar Sindhu and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Rao Sajid Mehmood will face each other in the by-poll for PP-30 in Sargodha here on March 4, 2018. Photo: Geo News file

SARGODHA: The voting process for Punjab Assembly's PP-30 by-poll is underway in Sargodha.

Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz-backed Yasir Zafar Sindhu and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Rao Sajid Mehmood are facing each other in the election.

A small number of voters have appeared to cast their votes as it is still early in the day. The voting premises is secured by Rangers personnel.

The constituency includes 16 Union Councils (UCs) of Tehsil Kot Momin and Tehsil Bhalwal.



Female voters casting their votes for the PP-30 in Sargodha on March 4, 2018. Photo: Geo News

Of the 1,73,912 registered voters in the constituency, 75,776 are women.



The arrangements for the by-poll are complete, with two SP's, five DSP's, seven inspectors, and a thousand officers deployed to ensure a smooth voting process. Personnel of the armed forces are also on standby.

The candidates

PML-N backed Yasir Zafar Sindhu (left) and PTI's Rao Sajid Mehmood (right). Photo: Geo News file

The PML-N-backed Yasir Zafar Sindhu is contesting as an independent candidate. His electoral symbol is a pickup van, following

Rao Sajid Mehmood has recently joined PTI after quitting Jamiat Ulema-e Islam - Fazal (JUI-F).