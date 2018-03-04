Pakistani passport ranked fourth worst for international travel

Photo: File

The Pakistani passport has been ranked among the five worst passports for international travel, according to a new report.

The Henley Passport Index published in February 2018 ranks Pakistan as the fourth worst passport in the world, placing it on 102nd position among 105 countries. Pakistani passport holders have visa-free access to only 30 countries.

Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria are the only countries that ranked below Pakistan on the index.

Japan and Singapore are now the world's most powerful passports as per data compiled by global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners. Both the Asian countries enjoy visa-free access to 180 destinations around the world.

Further, Japan and Singapore have successfully knocked Germany off the top spot, with its visa-free access to 179 destinations.

South Korea is on third place in the rankings, alongside European countries of Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Spain and Sweden. The passport holders of these countries have visa-free access to 178 destinations.

Among Asian countries, Malaysia has also progressed and was ranked on 11th place with seamless travel available to 169 destinations.

The United States and Canada are on the fifth place in the index, with visa-free entry to 176 destinations and the United Kingdom is on fourth place.

Further, the United Arab Emirates ranked 27th with visa-free access to 140 countries.

Here are the five most powerful passports in the world:

1) Japan, Singapore: 180

2) Germany: 179

3) Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Sweden, Spain, South Korea: 178

4) Norway, United Kingdom, Austria, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Portugal: 177

5) Switzerland, Ireland, United States, Canada: 176

Here are the five least powerful passports in the world:

1) Afghanistan: 24

2) Iraq: 27

3) Syria: 28

4) Pakistan: 30

5) Somalia: 32