Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Sunday Mar 04 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Op Radd-ul-Fasaad: Security forces conduct raids in S Waziristan

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Mar 04, 2018

RAWALPINDI: Under the ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, security forces conducted raids in several areas of South Waziristan, said the Inter-Services Public Relations on Sunday.

According to the ISPR, a huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered in the raids conducted.

The ISPR said that mortar shells, sub-machine guns, Improvised Explosive Devices and RPG-7 were included in the cache.

Security forces also recovered rifles, hand grenades, tank breaking mines and other explosives, said the ISPR.

The raids were conducted in Nankae, Raghzae, Chargolai and Gurgurai Zafar Khel areas of South Waziristan.

Earlier, Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted in Dera Bugti district in Balochistan.

According to the army's media wing, a cache of arms and ammunition, including RPG rockets, sub-machine guns and sniper rifle ammunition, laptops, GPS and other communication equipment had also been recovered in the operation. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

At least nine killed in Gujar Khan road crash: rescue sources

At least nine killed in Gujar Khan road crash: rescue sources

 Updated 8 hours ago
Access to information is your fundamental right, keep watching Geo News

Access to information is your fundamental right, keep watching Geo News

 Updated 10 hours ago
India feels the heat on Kashmir abuses after UK parliament conference

India feels the heat on Kashmir abuses after UK parliament conference

 Updated 11 hours ago
COAS relates Pakistan's prosperity to Balochistan

COAS relates Pakistan's prosperity to Balochistan

 Updated 11 hours ago
Passenger tortured by ex-Punjab IG’s son for objecting to smoking at Islamabad airport

Passenger tortured by ex-Punjab IG’s son for objecting to smoking at Islamabad airport

 Updated 9 hours ago
Two injured in Turbat grenade blast

Two injured in Turbat grenade blast

 Updated 14 hours ago
Advertisement
PPP in contact with opposition for Senate chairmanship, says Bilawal

PPP in contact with opposition for Senate chairmanship, says Bilawal

 Updated 15 hours ago
Balochistan will benefit most from CPEC: President Mamnoon

Balochistan will benefit most from CPEC: President Mamnoon

 Updated 15 hours ago
Three children die after vaccination in Nawabshah

Three children die after vaccination in Nawabshah

Updated 17 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM