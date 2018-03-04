Op Radd-ul-Fasaad: Security forces conduct raids in S Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: Under the ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, security forces conducted raids in several areas of South Waziristan, said the Inter-Services Public Relations on Sunday.

According to the ISPR, a huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered in the raids conducted.

The ISPR said that mortar shells, sub-machine guns, Improvised Explosive Devices and RPG-7 were included in the cache.

Security forces also recovered rifles, hand grenades, tank breaking mines and other explosives, said the ISPR.

The raids were conducted in Nankae, Raghzae, Chargolai and Gurgurai Zafar Khel areas of South Waziristan.

Earlier, Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted in Dera Bugti district in Balochistan.

According to the army's media wing, a cache of arms and ammunition, including RPG rockets, sub-machine guns and sniper rifle ammunition, laptops, GPS and other communication equipment had also been recovered in the operation.

