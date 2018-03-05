Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Mar 05, 2018
Balochistan has right to same facilities as other regions: COAS

Monday Mar 05, 2018

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa addressing the closing ceremony of the Makran Festival on Sunday, March 4, 2018. Photo: Geo News

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Sunday night said that people of Balochistan have the right to the same facilities as citizens across Pakistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said. 

General Bajwa, who is on a two-day visit to the province, attended the closing ceremony of the Makran festival in connection with the Baloch Culture Day.

The COAS stated that the Khushal Balochistan Project was also part of the initiative to provide facilities to the citizens of the province.

He noted that the large attendance at the festival was a sign of the improving security situation in the province.

COAS relates Pakistan's prosperity to Balochistan

The army chief has been on a two-day visit to the province to review security

During his stay at the Frontier Corps headquarters in Turbat, the COAS met with local leaders. The Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudoos Bazinjo and Commander Souther Command Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa were also part of the meeting.  

On Sunday, General Bajwa had earlier laid foundation stone of the UAE and Swiss government-supported Gwadar desalination plant. The project shall provide locals with 4.4 million gallons water per day with the capacity to increase to 8.8 million gallons per day. 

The desalination plant will be completed in a period of six to eight months and is expected to resolve the scarcity of drinking water in the area.

