pakistan
Monday Mar 05 2018
Web Desk

Bilawal visits Rubina Qaimkhani, offers condolences over son's death

Web Desk

Monday Mar 05, 2018

Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday visited party leader Rubina Qaimkhani to offer condolences over her son's death.

The former provincial minister and PPP MPA’s 16-year-old son was killed in a road accident in Karachi on Friday.

The PPP chairman sympathised with Qaimkhani and praised her conviction for casting her vote in the Senate elections in a state of such deep grief as a democratic duty, a press released issued by the party stated. Qaimkhani cast her vote for Senate elections a day after her son’s tragic death.

“PPP is proud of brave and loyal women like Qaimkhani,” Bilawal was quoted as saying.

Hamza Qaimkhani’s car overturned near Village Restaurant on Karachi’s Sea View Road due to overspeeding. A person accompanying the 16-year-old was critically injured.

Qaimkhani was elected to the National Assembly as a PPP candidate on a seat reserved for women from Sindh in 2002. She was re-elected in 2008 and served as federal parliamentary secretary for human rights during her second tenure as MNA. She was elected to the Sindh Assembly as a candidate of PPP in 2013. In July 2013, she became a member of the Sindh cabinet and was made provincial minister.

