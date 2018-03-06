Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 06 2018
Want to retire without causing any rift between institutions: Rabbani

Tuesday Mar 06, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Outgoing Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani said on Tuesday he wants to retire from the post without causing any rift between the institutions.

The Senate chairman mentioned this in the written policy regarding the judiciary.

Rabbani said that the Supreme Court decided in the past that it will not intervene in the matters of the parliament.

Then chief justice of Pakistan had given this verdict in the Zulfikar Bhutta case, said the chairman Senate, adding that the apex court gave this verdict under Article 69 of the Constitution.

“I want to draw the attention of the current CJP to it,” said Rabbani.

He further said that the decision should be kept under consideration by the entire judiciary.

Raza Rabbani said that the contempt of court notice being issued to the Assembly Speaker is most unfortunate.

As Chairman Senate Rabbani will retire from the post this month, consultations are underway for the selection of a new chairman.

Political parties redouble efforts for Senate chairmanship

Political temperature in the country is on the rise as parties redouble their efforts to strategise alliances ahead of elections for the seat of Senate chairperson and deputy chairperson.

The competition between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for the two seats of power will largely depend on independent senators.

According to reports received by Geo News, political parties are making contact with the eight and four newly elected independent senators from Balochistan and Federally Administered Tribal Areas, respectively, who can change the course of the upcoming poll with the choice of their alliance.

Political parties redouble efforts for Senate chairmanship

PPP claims to swaying eight independent Balochistan senators in its favour

Sources informed Geo News that PML-N's Raja Zafarul Haq has been a strong contender for the top post in the upper house, while the name of Pervaiz Rasheed is also under consideration.

The PML-N, however, may consider if the PPP nominates outgoing Senate chairman Raza Rabbani, according to sources.

