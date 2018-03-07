PM Abbasi hosts 'simple' valima ceremony for son

PM Abbasi with his son and daughter-in-law at the event. Photo: Facebook

In sharp contrast to lavish weddings thrown by politicians for their children, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s son’s valima was reportedly a private and simple affair.

The premier hosted a valima lunch for his son, Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi, at the Prime Minister House’s lawn on Sunday, March 4.

According to sources, the guest list for the daytime event was limited and no government officers nor any staff members of the PM House were invited.

The guests were served only one dish in accordance with the restriction recently imposed in the federal capital, the sources added.

One of the wedding events. Photo: Facebook

Further, sources said, the premier hosted the lunch at the PM House due to security reasons.

Abdullah, who is associated with Air Blue Airlines, tied the knot with Maryam, the daughter of Raja Nosherwan, on Friday evening in Karachi.

Abbasi’s son’s valima was in sharp contrast to the recent weddings of the sons of Pakistan Peoples Party leader Khursheed Shah and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

The PPP and PTI leaders reportedly invited thousands of people to their sons’ wedding events.

Shah, a seasoned politician and leader of the Opposition in National Assembly, brought his son to his wedding function (mehndi) on a sports bike. The event was held near Shahra-e-Faisal in Karachi and attended by several senior government officials, parliamentarians and PPP members.



Renowned singer Rahat Fateh Ali performed at the function, which was attended by thousands of people.

Similarly, the sight screen of Bahauddin Zakariya University's playground in Multan was demolished for the wedding reception ceremony of Qureshi's son in January this year.

Zain Qureshi's valima reception was arranged in the university's playground for over 5,000 guests.