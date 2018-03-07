Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Mar 07 2018
By
Web Desk

PM Abbasi hosts 'simple' valima ceremony for son

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 07, 2018

PM Abbasi with his son and daughter-in-law at the event. Photo: Facebook

In sharp contrast to lavish weddings thrown by politicians for their children, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s son’s valima was reportedly a private and simple affair.

The premier hosted a valima lunch for his son, Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi, at the Prime Minister House’s lawn on Sunday, March 4.

According to sources, the guest list for the daytime event was limited and no government officers nor any staff members of the PM House were invited.

The guests were served only one dish in accordance with the restriction recently imposed in the federal capital, the sources added.

One of the wedding events. Photo: Facebook

Further, sources said, the premier hosted the lunch at the PM House due to security reasons.

Abdullah, who is associated with Air Blue Airlines, tied the knot with Maryam, the daughter of Raja Nosherwan, on Friday evening in Karachi.

Khursheed Shah's entry at son's wedding a break from tradition

Entry leaves those attending the wedding in awe of Shah, whose adventurous streak remains mostly hidden from masses

Abbasi’s son’s valima was in sharp contrast to the recent weddings of the sons of Pakistan Peoples Party leader Khursheed Shah and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi. 

The PPP and PTI leaders reportedly invited thousands of people to their sons’ wedding events.

Shah, a seasoned politician and leader of the Opposition in National Assembly, brought his son to his wedding function (mehndi) on a sports bike. The event was held near Shahra-e-Faisal in Karachi and attended by several senior government officials, parliamentarians and PPP members.

Renowned singer Rahat Fateh Ali performed at the function, which was attended by thousands of people.

Similarly, the sight screen of Bahauddin Zakariya University's playground in Multan was demolished for the wedding reception ceremony of Qureshi's son in January this year. 

Zain Qureshi's valima reception was arranged in the university's playground for over 5,000 guests.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Not treated well for serving country, says Dar

Not treated well for serving country, says Dar

 Updated 6 hours ago
PIA passengers treated to a unique experience

PIA passengers treated to a unique experience

 Updated 7 hours ago
Zardari removes Farhatullah Babar as spokesperson

Zardari removes Farhatullah Babar as spokesperson

 Updated 6 hours ago
First container service commences at Gwadar port under CPEC

First container service commences at Gwadar port under CPEC

 Updated 8 hours ago
Members of Afghan robber group active in Karachi’s posh areas arrested

Members of Afghan robber group active in Karachi’s posh areas arrested

 Updated 6 hours ago
Another PML-N MNA joins PTI

Another PML-N MNA joins PTI

 Updated 9 hours ago
Advertisement
Nawaz backs, Zardari rejects Rabbani as Senate chairman

Nawaz backs, Zardari rejects Rabbani as Senate chairman

 Updated 9 hours ago
Senate passes bill safeguarding rights of transgender people

Senate passes bill safeguarding rights of transgender people

 Updated 10 hours ago
Protesting paramedical staff dispersed by police in Karachi

Protesting paramedical staff dispersed by police in Karachi

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM