Contempt petition against Nawaz Sharif maintainable, rules IHC

Former PM Nawaz Sharif. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) declared a contempt petition against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif maintainable for hearing.

Justice Aamer Farooq had reserved the decision on the petition's maintainability on Feb 26.

Accepting the petition, the court observed that the law does not permit violation of the code of conduct regarding the judiciary.

The IHC issued notices to the information secretary, Press Council of Pakistan and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority and directed them to submit their response on April 19.

Petitioner Advocate Makhdoom Niaz Inqalabi has pleaded the court to ban transmission of Nawaz's public speeches and media talks for his "anti-judiciary remarks".

The former premier is facing a similar petition in the Lahore High Court.

Moreover, recently, the Supreme Court disqualified Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senator Nehal Hashmi and sentenced him to one month in prison in a contempt case.

Similarly, State Interior Minister Tallal Chaudry and Federal Privatisation Minister Daniyal Aziz face contempt cases in the Supreme Court and will be indicted next week.