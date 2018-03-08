Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Mar 08 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Contempt petition against Nawaz Sharif maintainable, rules IHC

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Mar 08, 2018

Former PM Nawaz Sharif. Photo: File 

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) declared a contempt petition against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif maintainable for hearing. 

Justice Aamer Farooq had reserved the decision on the petition's maintainability on Feb 26. 

Accepting the petition, the court observed that the law does not permit violation of the code of conduct regarding the judiciary. 

The IHC issued notices to the information secretary, Press Council of Pakistan and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority and directed them to submit their response on April 19.

Petitioner Advocate Makhdoom Niaz Inqalabi has pleaded the court to ban transmission of Nawaz's public speeches and media talks for his "anti-judiciary remarks".

The former premier is facing a similar petition in the Lahore High Court.

Moreover, recently, the Supreme Court disqualified Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senator Nehal Hashmi and sentenced him to one month in prison in a contempt case. 

Similarly, State Interior Minister Tallal Chaudry and Federal Privatisation Minister Daniyal Aziz face contempt cases in the Supreme Court and will be indicted next week.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Rabbani ignored violations of Constitution by Nawaz: Rabbani

Rabbani ignored violations of Constitution by Nawaz: Rabbani

Updated 6 hours ago
Asma Rani murder: Prime suspect arrested from Sharjah through Interpol

Asma Rani murder: Prime suspect arrested from Sharjah through Interpol

 Updated 10 hours ago
PML-N raising ruckus against judiciary: Aitzaz Ahsan

PML-N raising ruckus against judiciary: Aitzaz Ahsan

 Updated 11 hours ago
British High Commission announces first Asma Jahangir scholarship

British High Commission announces first Asma Jahangir scholarship

 Updated 13 hours ago
PPP divided over Senate chairman nominee

PPP divided over Senate chairman nominee

 Updated 15 hours ago
NAB KP obtain details of Imran's govt helicopter usage

NAB KP obtain details of Imran's govt helicopter usage

 Updated 14 hours ago
Advertisement
Women police officers bravely patrol roads in Peshawar

Women police officers bravely patrol roads in Peshawar

 Updated 15 hours ago
PTI to stonewall PML-N's nomination for Senate chairman: Imran

PTI to stonewall PML-N's nomination for Senate chairman: Imran

 Updated 12 hours ago
Pakistan producing surplus electricity: PM Abbasi

Pakistan producing surplus electricity: PM Abbasi

 Updated 16 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM