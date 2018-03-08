Pakistan producing surplus electricity: PM Abbasi

KARAK: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Thursday that Pakistan is producing surplus electricity, adding that it was the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s vision which is now being fulfilled.

PM Khaqan Abbasi arrived in the Karak district and inaugurated Neshpa Oil & Gas and LPG project.

Upon arrival, the prime minister was received by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engr Iqbal Zafar Jhagara and other senior leaders of PML-N.

On this occasion, the prime minister was briefed about the salient features of the project.

The premier also addressed the inaugural ceremony, where he said that in the winter season very few complaints of loadshedding were received.

The previous governments could also have done this but no one thought of solving these issues, said the prime minister during the ceremony.

He said that the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited has played a crucial part in resolving such issues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other parts of the country.