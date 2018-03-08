Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Mar 08 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Pakistan producing surplus electricity: PM Abbasi

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Mar 08, 2018

KARAK: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Thursday that Pakistan is producing surplus electricity, adding that it was the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s vision which is now being fulfilled.

PM Khaqan Abbasi arrived in the Karak district and inaugurated Neshpa Oil & Gas and LPG project.

Upon arrival, the prime minister was received by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engr Iqbal Zafar Jhagara and other senior leaders of PML-N.

On this occasion, the prime minister was briefed about the salient features of the project.

The premier also addressed the inaugural ceremony, where he said that in the winter season very few complaints of loadshedding were received.

The previous governments could also have done this but no one thought of solving these issues, said the prime minister during the ceremony. 

He said that the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited has played a crucial part in resolving such issues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other parts of the country.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Rabbani ignored violations of Constitution by Nawaz: Rabbani

Rabbani ignored violations of Constitution by Nawaz: Rabbani

Updated 6 hours ago
Asma Rani murder: Prime suspect arrested from Sharjah through Interpol

Asma Rani murder: Prime suspect arrested from Sharjah through Interpol

 Updated 10 hours ago
PML-N raising ruckus against judiciary: Aitzaz Ahsan

PML-N raising ruckus against judiciary: Aitzaz Ahsan

 Updated 11 hours ago
British High Commission announces first Asma Jahangir scholarship

British High Commission announces first Asma Jahangir scholarship

 Updated 13 hours ago
PPP divided over Senate chairman nominee

PPP divided over Senate chairman nominee

 Updated 15 hours ago
NAB KP obtain details of Imran's govt helicopter usage

NAB KP obtain details of Imran's govt helicopter usage

 Updated 14 hours ago
Advertisement
Women police officers bravely patrol roads in Peshawar

Women police officers bravely patrol roads in Peshawar

 Updated 15 hours ago
PTI to stonewall PML-N's nomination for Senate chairman: Imran

PTI to stonewall PML-N's nomination for Senate chairman: Imran

 Updated 12 hours ago
Five female Pakistani CEOs breaking barriers

Five female Pakistani CEOs breaking barriers

 Updated 16 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM