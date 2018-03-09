Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Mar 09 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Pakistan will never become a US proxy: Foreign Minister Asif

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Mar 09, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said on Friday that the United States wants to make Pakistan its proxy state, adding that Pakistan will never become a proxy of the US. 

He made the remarks while addressing the National Assembly. 

"The enemy has crossed the ocean and is fomenting conflict in Syria, Afghanistan and other states while leaders of the Muslim World facilitate the enemy," said Asif, in an apparent reference to the US. 

"Pakistan is being targeted specifically since it enjoys a leadership status in the Muslim World," he explained further. 

Talking about the presence of Daesh in Afghanistan, Asif said the terrorist outfit has not been wiped out but has only changed its address. 

The foreign minister said Pakistan did not take part in the Yemen war, adding that it wants Iran and Saudi Arabia to end their differences. 

We will not protect any other power but safeguard our own interests, he asserted.

With regards to the US-led war on terror, he claimed that Pakistan's leaders sold off the country to safeguard their positions. "We fought a 'made in America' jihad and created jihadis — what have we done to ourselves," said the minister. 

Asif also wished to see a peaceful Afghanistan. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Haven’t given Zardari sole authority to nominate Senate Chairman candidate, says CM Bizenjo

Haven’t given Zardari sole authority to nominate Senate Chairman candidate, says CM Bizenjo

 Updated an hour ago
Afghan town nazim headed robber group active in Karachi

Afghan town nazim headed robber group active in Karachi

 Updated 4 hours ago
Zardari’s statements regarding Rabbani contrary to facts, close sources claim

Zardari’s statements regarding Rabbani contrary to facts, close sources claim

 Updated 6 hours ago
Tried not to compromise on principles, Rabbani says in farewell address

Tried not to compromise on principles, Rabbani says in farewell address

 Updated 8 hours ago
Sana Safinaz responds to criticism over 'racist' lawn campaign

Sana Safinaz responds to criticism over 'racist' lawn campaign

 Updated 8 hours ago
Wish chairman Senate is from Balochistan, deputy from FATA: Imran

Wish chairman Senate is from Balochistan, deputy from FATA: Imran

 Updated 9 hours ago
Advertisement
Don’t blame anyone without evidence: Imam-e-Kaaba

Don’t blame anyone without evidence: Imam-e-Kaaba

 Updated 9 hours ago
ECP notifies senators-elect, except dual nationals

ECP notifies senators-elect, except dual nationals

 Updated 10 hours ago
Federal budget to be presented on April 27: Miftah

Federal budget to be presented on April 27: Miftah

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM