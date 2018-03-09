Sana Safinaz responds to criticism over 'racist' lawn campaign

Fashion powerhouse Sana Safinaz has responded to criticism and allegations of racism and cultural appropriation levelled against the brand after they launched their 2018 lawn campaign.

The brand, which landed itself in hot waters after it released its latest lawn campaign shot in Kenya, has also removed any “offending images” from its social media pages. The campaign showed Pakistani models posing with members of the African Masaai tribe.

While some said the fashion label was “using African culture as subservient props for a shoot”, others said it was cultural appropriation.

A Twitter user, Nida Kirmani, said, "Sana Safinaz learned nothing from their infamous ‘coolie’ ad campaign a few years ago. Now they’re at it again appropriating African culture and using black people as props. Apparently racism sells!”

Another user, Heena Khaled said that she will be boycotting the brand. “Sana Safinaz using African culture as subservient props for a shoot is exactly why I’m not buying their lawn this time! This isn’t the first time this brand decided to appropriate a group of people who are often referred [to] as disadvantaged,” she wrote.

In light of this, Sana Safinaz issued a statement saying, "We are, proud of the work we did with the Maasai, especially the women, and stand by it."

"Two years ago we read an article on the internet that talked about ethical tourism. It describes the plight of African tribes that were being exploited. The article went on to say that avenues promoting responsible tourism exist that encourage and support local projects," the statement explained.

The brand further explained how Maasai culture doesn’t allow widows to re-marry and tourist-driver employment provides them opportunities to earn a living.

“In another article in The Guardian in 2011, the author writes about how the Maasai have joined hands with some travel companies who ensure that eco-tourism provides them with income while protecting their lands. This is the kind of ethical tourism and ventures that the Sana Safinaz brand is pleased to support and work with,” the brand defended.

The brand further said, “We are not infallible and neither are we strangers to controversy. We appreciate the burden of responsibility placed upon us and we try and carry this forward with care and consideration. We want to categorically state that at no point did we want to offend anyone.”

“We do apologise deeply for any offence we have caused despite this never being our intention,” the statement said adding that the brand had removed any “offending images” from their social media.

The brand, which had in 2012 received flak over a campaign featuring coolies at a railway station, further asked anyone who feels the campaign does not reflect the spirit they have described in their statement to reach out to them directly.

