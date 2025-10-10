Internet services suspended in twin cities amid TLP's march towards Islamabad

A view of deserted Muree road and Metro bus track in Rawalpindi due to TLP protest. — Online

ISLAMABAD: Authorities suspended cellular internet in Islamabad and Rawalpindi as Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) continued its march towards the federal capital on Friday.

"The Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control has accorded approval to suspend 3G/4G services in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, starting from 12am until further orders," read the notification issued by the interior ministry on Thursday.

The ministry requested the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to take "further necessary action" in coordination with the Islamabad commissioner, the IGP office, Rawalpindi's commissioner and the RPO office.

The notification comes as the federal government intensified efforts to stop the TLP from marching towards the capital.

Addressing a news conference, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry stated that the government was making efforts to prevent TLP’s planned march towards Islamabad through peaceful means, asserting that the state "would not be blackmailed by mobs".

Chaudhry questioned the rationale behind the march, noting that Palestinians are celebrating the recent deal for peace in Gaza.

"The main party to the issue is the Palestinians, and they are celebrating the recent peace deal," he said.

"What is the purpose of this protest despite a resolution to the issue of Palestine and Gaza?" the minister asked.

Chaudhry maintained that the federal government had implemented preemptive measures and would not tolerate "blackmail and politics of demands".

Accusing TLP of exploiting sensitive issues for political gains, the minister stated that the party was involved in attacks on public properties in the past.

"Government will not let these mobs and protests move forward," he added.

Meanwhile, authorities have placed containers in Islamabad and Rawalpindi in light of the TLP's planned march towards the federal capital.

In his presser, Chaudhry said that containers were placed in Islamabad to "protect people from miscreants".

In Punjab, the authorities have imposed Section 144 of the CrPC across the province, barring the display of weapons and banning public gatherings.

As per a notification issued by the Punjab Home Department, a ban has been imposed on gatherings, processions and sit-ins under Section 144 to maintain law and order in the province.