KU female student dies after being struck by campus bus

Police detain driver; victim’s family declines legal action.

Students stage protest, demand transport safety.

Governor, minister seek detailed investigation reports.

KARACHI: A female student of the University of Karachi, identified as Aniqa Saeed, lost her life on Friday after being struck by a university bus on campus, police said.

Saeed, a second-year student from the Department of Social Work, was getting off the bus when the tragic accident occurred, the officials said. She was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

Police said the driver of the bus had been taken into custody, while the victim's family had declined to pursue legal action.

The incident sparked grief and outrage on campus, with students staging a protest against the university administration, demanding improved transport safety and accountability.

University of Karachi students protest following Aniqa Saeed's death in tragic campus bus accident. — Reporter

Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards Ismail Rahoo called the student's death a tragic incident, sought a detailed report from the vice chancellor, and ordered a formal inquiry.

He assured that those responsible would face strict action and expressed condolences to the family.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori also took notice of the accident, directing the vice chancellor to launch an inquiry and submit a report. He extended heartfelt condolences to the student's family and instructed police to conduct a comprehensive investigation.

In a statement, the KU administration said the entire university community was deeply saddened by the loss of a promising young student.

Following the accident, the varsity's Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi expressed profound sorrow and visited the bereaved family to offer condolences and the university's full support.

He suspended the bus driver and formed a four-member inquiry committee to investigate the circumstances leading to the incident.

The committee, led by Department of Criminology Chairperson Professor Dr Naima Saeed, includes the NED University's transport in-charge and two students from the Department of Social Work.

It has been tasked with submitting a detailed report to the VC, after which preventive measures will be introduced to ensure student safety.