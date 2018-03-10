Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Mar 10 2018
By
GEO NEWS

NAB arrests four more Punjab govt officers in Ashiana housing scam

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Mar 10, 2018

LAHORE: Four more officers of the Punjab Land Development Company (PLDC) have been arrested by the National Accountability Bureau in Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing scheme case, and will be presented in the court on Saturday.

According to NAB, the arrested officers include Bilal Qadwai, Imtiaz Haider, Colonel (retd) Arif and Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Chief Engineer Israr Saeed.

Qadwai was working as the economic specialist in Strategic Planning Unit for the Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing scheme.

The probing body interrogated the arrested officers for over nine hours.

NAB summons Shehbaz in connection with Ashiana housing scheme inquiry

The Punjab CM is called upon to appear before a combined investigation team at in Lahore on January 22

NAB started probe into the housing scheme after finding out that officials in the Punjab government ordered “cancellation of award of contract of Ashiana-e-Iqbal to successful bidder Ch Latif and Sons, leading to award of contract to Lahore Casa Developers (JV), a proxy of Paragon City (Pvt) Limited, which resulted in the loss of Rs193 million approximately”.

A statement by the anti-graft body read that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed PLDC to award consultancy services of Aashiana-e-Iqbal project for Rs192 million approximately, but its actual cost was Rs35 million.

Prior to the arrest of the four officers, NAB also arrested others, including former director general of LDA, Ahad Cheema, and Shahid Shafiq, chief executive officer of Bismillah Engineering Company, a C-4 category organisation part of the joint venture Lahore Casa Developers that was ineligible for the contract. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Dump truck, car collision in Sheikhupura leaves four dead, one injured

Dump truck, car collision in Sheikhupura leaves four dead, one injured

 Updated 3 hours ago
Case of teenage girl allegedly gang-raped registered in Karachi

Case of teenage girl allegedly gang-raped registered in Karachi

 Updated 4 hours ago
10 arrested, 30 detained after raids in Karachi

10 arrested, 30 detained after raids in Karachi

 Updated 3 hours ago
Ink thrown at Khawaja Asif during workers convention in Sialkot

Ink thrown at Khawaja Asif during workers convention in Sialkot

 Updated 12 hours ago
Army chief visits operational area on eastern border

Army chief visits operational area on eastern border

 Updated 13 hours ago
Prime accused in Asma Rani murder case handed over to Pakistan

Prime accused in Asma Rani murder case handed over to Pakistan

 Updated 13 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM