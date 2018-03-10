Tomatoes are getting cheaper by the dozen and here's why

An unbalanced demand and supply of tomatoes sent prices spiralling down to less than one rupee per kilogramme.



In October last year, much to the anguish of the public, tomatoes were selling for Rs200 per kilogramme.

Attempts of the farmers to profit from the rising prices miserably failed after an excess supply drastically pushed down the price.

After cheaper imported Iranian tomatoes and new crops managed to bring down the prices, farmers were pushed to the losing side, with many cutting huge losses on their investments.



"Buyers in the sabzi mandi [wholesale vegetable market] are not even ready to buy a kilogramme of tomatoes for a rupee," a farmer told Geo News. "We are not even able to cover the cost."

The disappointed sellers said that they have been forced to feed their crop to the cattle.

"We request the government to intervene the situation and fix the rates for tomatoes," a farmer told Geo News.

The government has failed to control the unfavourable situation for the farmers, just like it had been unable to address the woes of buyers when the prices of the crop had surged up nearly 400% from their actual price.