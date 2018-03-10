Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Mar 10 2018
GEO NEWS

Army chief visits operational area on eastern border

GEO NEWS

Saturday Mar 10, 2018

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday visited the operational area of Pano Aqil division on the easter border, said a press statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). 

General Bajwa was briefed about the operational preparedness of the formation and the army chief appreciated the operational readiness and high morale of the troops.

Earlier in the day, the army chief had visited Salehpat to witness All Pakistan Mehran Shooting Championship as chief guest, added ISPR.

Pakistan Army won the four-day long championship. During the visit, General Bajwa appreciated also appreciated the shooting standards of the participants. 

Leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Khurshid Shah and other dignitaries from the area, Commander Karachi Corps Lt General Shahid Baig Mirza, GOC Pano Aqil Division Major General Zafarullah Khan and other civil-military officials were present.




Dump truck, car collision in Sheikhupura leaves four dead, one injured

Case of teenage girl allegedly gang-raped registered in Karachi

10 arrested, 30 detained after raids in Karachi

Ink thrown at Khawaja Asif during workers convention in Sialkot

Prime accused in Asma Rani murder case handed over to Pakistan

Italian navy chief visits Pakistan Navy field commands in Karachi

