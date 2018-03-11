10 arrested, 30 detained after raids in Karachi

File Photo

KARACHI: 10 suspects were arrested and at least 30 others taken into custody Saturday night following operations conducted by police in the metropolis' various area, Geo News reported.

Two drug-sellers were arrested during a search operation carried out last night in the city's Paposh Nagar locale, police said, adding that the suspects were identified as Faizan and Aqil.



Contraband was recovered from the two suspects, both of whom already had cases registered against them in separate police stations, authorities added.

Korangi Industrial Area operation

On the other hand, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) conducted a combing operation late Saturday night in various parts of Korangi Industrial Area, they stated, adding that at least eight suspects were arrested consequently.



Weapons, contraband, and stolen motorcycles were recovered from the arrested suspects.

As part of the operation, which was carried out in Bilal Colony, Mehran Town, and Nasir Colony, the entry and exit points of the locales were sealed off.

Further, another 30 suspects were also taken into custody during the operation. Their identification documents were being verified by the LEAs.

Officers from various police stations in the area took part in the operation, authorities said.

Firing incident

At least two people, including one woman, were wounded during a firing incident Saturday night near Korangi's Chamra Chowrangi, rescue sources said.

The man injured during the incident was a Rangers officer, the rescue officials said, adding that he was shot during an exchange of gunfire with dacoits.

Crackdown against racers

Multiple young motorcyclists were detained Saturday night by police over racing on the city's major road, the Shahrah-e-Faisal, authorities said, adding that their bikes were taken into custody as well.

Joint raid

Police and Rangers conducted a joint search operation in the metropolis' Gulbahar and Haji Mureed Goth areas, police said, adding that the entry and exit routes to the areas were sealed off and a door-to-door search was carried out.