Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Sunday Mar 11 2018
By
AFP

Mushfiqur leads Bangladesh to record chase in T20 tri-series

By
AFP

Sunday Mar 11, 2018

Mushfiqur Rahim is stoked upon hitting the winning runs, Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Nidahas T20I Tri-series, Colombo, March 10, 2018/AFP/Getty Images

COLOMBO: Mushfiqur Rahim hit a blazing half-century to help Bangladesh chase down a record 215 and beat Sri Lanka by five wickets in a thrilling Twenty20 international of the tri-series in Colombo on Saturday.

Rahim smashed an unbeaten 72 off 35 balls as the visitors achieved their target with two balls to spare at the R Premadasa Stadium.

Rahim, who hit 5 fours and 4 sixes, broke into a dance after giving Bangladesh their highest-ever run chase in the shortest format, and the fourth biggest overall in international T20s.

The diminutive wicketkeeper-batsman built crucial partnerships after openers Tamim Iqbal, who hit 47, and Liton Das, who made 43 off 19 balls, set up the chase with a brisk start.

"To be honest, from the beginning we thought we could win. Tamim and Liton gave us a good start. Then Mushy was outstanding," Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah said after the win.

"It was amazing to see and good inspiration for us."

Paceman Nuwan Pradeep struck two crucial blows including Liton´s wicket but Sri Lankan bowlers failed to stop the flow of runs from Mushfiqur, who was named man of the match.

Earlier Sri Lanka opener Kusal Mendis, who made 57, and Kusal Perera, who top-scored with 74, put together 85 runs for the second wicket to guide the hosts to 214-6, after being put into bat first.

Mahmudullah got Mendis out with his off-spin as he struck twice in his very first over to check Sri Lanka´s surge.

But Perera continued to pulverise the Bangladesh attack to hit his second successive fifty. He smashed 8 fours and 2 sixes during his 48-ball blitz.

Upul Tharanga also played a useful cameo during his unbeaten 15-ball 32. Bangladesh paceman Mustafizur Rahman claimed three wickets.

"It was a really good game of cricket and credit to the batsmen," Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal said.

"It was a really good wicket but as a bowling unit we did not execute well. I am sure they will come back in the next game."

The tournament, timed to commemorate the host island´s 70 years of independence, stays alive with all three teams having won a game each. India take on Sri Lanka next on Monday.

Advertisement

More From Sports:

McCullum breaks silence on what went wrong for Qalandars in PSL3

McCullum breaks silence on what went wrong for Qalandars in PSL3

 Updated 13 hours ago
Imad to undergo CT scan, be put under observation at hospital: Arthur

Imad to undergo CT scan, be put under observation at hospital: Arthur

 Updated 15 hours ago
Karachi to host Pakistan vs West Indies T20I series in April

Karachi to host Pakistan vs West Indies T20I series in April

 Updated 21 hours ago
PSL mulls plans to hold own T10 league in Pakistan: sources

PSL mulls plans to hold own T10 league in Pakistan: sources

 Updated 22 hours ago
World Cup qualifiers: West Indies beat Ireland to reach Super Six

World Cup qualifiers: West Indies beat Ireland to reach Super Six

 Updated yesterday
Maria Sharapova splits with Dutch tennis coach

Maria Sharapova splits with Dutch tennis coach

 Updated yesterday
Advertisement
Shahid Afridi apologises to Saif Badar for send-off

Shahid Afridi apologises to Saif Badar for send-off

Updated yesterday
Drama in Dubai as Lahore beat Karachi in super over thriller

Drama in Dubai as Lahore beat Karachi in super over thriller

Updated 16 hours ago
'Amazing' De Villiers bats South Africa into lead

'Amazing' De Villiers bats South Africa into lead

 Updated yesterday
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM