'Art for Change': Exhibition showcases artwork of underprivileged school children

The two-day exhibition featured over 150 breathtaking artworks under the theme 'Positivity and Honesty' by schoolchildren aged 4-15 from over 15 cities across Pakistan, Nepal and Liberia. Photo: DNA 1

KARACHI: Discovering New Artists (DNA) held the 4th International Child Art Exhibition at Ahmed Pervaiz Gallery, Arts Council of Karachi, over the weekend.

The two-day exhibition featured over 150 breathtaking artworks under the theme 'Positivity and Honesty' by schoolchildren aged 4-15 from over 15 cities across Pakistan, Nepal and Liberia.

The exhibition was attended by participants, their families and art enthusiasts from across Karachi. Speaking at the inauguration of the event, DNA Founder and Director Mujtaba Zaidi said, “The primary purpose of this initiative is to provide opportunities to students from under-resourced schools and to give them a chance to participate equally on a national level with all the required resources.”

Zaidi added that one of the aims of the competition was to create a bridge between the students from privileged and underprivileged classes.

Renowned TV artist Hassan Shehryar Zaidi, who was the chief guest on the occasion, commented: “I believe in unlocking creativity and expression in these young minds and in making people’s lives more livable and inspiring”.

“Art does not only define a culture but also represents the true essence of any country,” he added.

Renowned TV artist Hassan Shehryar Zaidi was the chief guest at the event. Photo: DNA

He said further that initiatives such as these emphasise the importance of art education among the public in general and young children in particular.



The event also witnessed awarding of prizes, certificates and medals to the winners and participants at the inauguration ceremony on Friday evening.

DNA is a non-profit youth-run initiative that channels artistic and creative initiatives, such as ‘Art for Change’, to generate funding for underprivileged schools in Pakistan.

Last year, Zaidi was among three Pakistanis chosen for the Queen’s Young Leaders Awards for 2018.

The award recognises and celebrates exceptional people aged 18-29 from across the Commonwealth who are taking the lead in their communities and using their skills to transform lives.