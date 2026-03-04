Katie Price seals love with new tattoo as Lee Andrews plans Oman reunion

Katie Price's marriage to the Dubai-based businessman reportedly left her family in shock

Katie Price has added another tattoo to her growing collection, honouring her husband Lee Andrews, with a new inking on her ring finger, just weeks after the pair tied the knot.

The former glamour model,47, stunned everyone when she announced that she had married Lee in January. Before Lee, Price had already been married three times and had been involved in multiple relationships.

However, her marriage to the Dubai-based businessman reportedly left her family in shock, with some said to be upset with her decision. The pair later formally registered their marriage in February.

She showed off her love for her partner by getting a stunning tattoo, which she revealed on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, ahead of flying back in Dubai amid the Iranian missile strikes.

Price's travel plans were shared by Lee, 43, who resides in Dubai. He revealed on social media that Katie would be flying to Oman, where he would pick her up from.

He said: 'The flights have started to open. The flights are a bit backed up, but if not you can always go through Oman, it is next door and one of the neighbouring countries.

'I'm not going to tell you all my plans but Katie would fly there and I would go to Oman and pick her up and bring her home because that's what you do when you are married and in love, you try everything right? Or have I got that wrong?'

In recent weeks, the mother-of-five has flown out to Dubai on several occasions since their wedding to spend time with her new husband.

It is pertinent to mention that it was reported earlier that Lee spent three weeks locked up in a UAE jail for allegedly forging his ex-girlfriend's signature to take out a £200,000 loan in his ex's name and has been banned from leaving the country. He denies this is the case.