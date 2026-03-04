Megan Fox's ex MGK and fans react to actress' Instagram return

Megan Fox has made her return to Instagram after a lengthy absence, posting a series of photographs from a recent shoot and reassuring her 20.7 million followers with a simple message on her Stories: "I'm alive, new pics just dropped."

The actress shared the snaps on Tuesday, 3rd March, captioning them with the cryptic line, "Everything is more beautiful because we are doomed."

The post was met with an immediate outpouring from fans who had clearly noticed her silence on the platform.

"WAIT WHAT YOU FINALLY POSTED," one follower wrote, while others welcomed her back with equal enthusiasm.

“You’re a dream,” a fan penned, while another wrote, “I would do anything for this woman”.

A third chimed in, “We’ve missed you,” while a fourth joined, “Oh so she’s back?”

The return also prompted an unexpected comment from her ex, Machine Gun Kelly, who wrote simply: "stoked i have your phone number."

The pair, whose real names are Megan Fox and Colson Baker respectively, were last reported to have ended their romantic relationship.

Fox's relationship with Instagram has been a turbulent one.

She wiped her account of all photos and unfollowed everyone when she turned 38 in May 2024.

Before that, she had deactivated it entirely in February 2023, only to return days later to address speculation about her then-relationship with MGK, denying that any cheating had taken place.

Tuesday's return comes just under two weeks before Fox turns 40 on 16th March.