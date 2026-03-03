 
'Game of Thrones' movie in development revolving around Targaryen origins

A 'Game of Thrones' movie script has been submitted by 'Andor' writer Beau Williams

March 03, 2026

The film will reportedly focus on Aegon I, aka Aegon the Conqueror, who founded the Targaryen dynasty
Winter is coming to theatres.

A Game of Thrones movie is in development at Warner Bros., with House of Cards showrunner and Andor writer Beau Willimon attached and already having submitted a draft, Page Six Hollywood reported on March 3.

Details are still tightly under wraps. No director has been named and no cast has been announced. But the reported focus is Aegon I Targaryen, the legendary conqueror who founded the Targaryen dynasty centuries before the events of the original HBO series. The character has never appeared on screen, though his bloodline shaped much of the franchise, including Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke.

The project’s future, however, may hinge on corporate shifts. Warner Bros. is in the process of being sold to Paramount Skydance, and if the merger goes through, new leadership could reassess films currently in development. Still, Game of Thrones remains one of the studio’s most valuable properties, and Paramount CEO David Ellison has pledged to release 30 films theatrically once the companies combine — meaning major franchises could be key to filling that slate.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s bestselling novels, the original series ran for eight seasons and became an Emmy juggernaut. Its legacy continues through spinoffs House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. If greenlit, a film centred on Aegon’s conquest would mark the franchise’s first leap to the big screen.

