 
Geo News

Harry Styles reveals hack he uses to avoid getting recognised

The former One Direction star admits he stopped going out at one point to 'protect' himself

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 04, 2026

Harry Styles shares secret hack to avoid fan interactions in daily life
Harry Styles shares secret hack to avoid fan interactions in daily life

Harry Styles is literally running away from the day-to-day realities of super stardom.

In a cover story for Runner’s World published March 3, the musician and marathoner opened up about the unexpected benefits of running, including avoiding awkward encounters with people who might recognise him.

“The main thing is that you’re always moving. You can turn a corner wherever,” Styles, 31, said. “I think with people who see me, it’s a bit more, ‘Was that…”’ rather than, ‘Oh look, it’s him!’ And by that time, you’re already gone,” he added.

The former One Direction star is an avid runner and even participated in marathons in Tokyo and Berlin.

“When I’m running is when I have… time to think a lot about what I’m making and other things in my life too,” Styles shared.

The Aperture singer admitted that he began saying no to everything he was invited to due to his fame. Eventually, he asked himself if he was just trapped in his comfort zone. “When you close yourself off to protect yourself from people who might bring negativity into your life, you’re also missing out on positive experiences,” he said.

After laying low for three years, Styles is gearing up for his musical comeback as he prepares to release his album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, out March 6. 

‘Heated Rivalry' author Rachel Reid says Shane outshines everyone
‘Heated Rivalry' author Rachel Reid says Shane outshines everyone
Celine Dion vows to return to stage in birthday tribute to late father
Celine Dion vows to return to stage in birthday tribute to late father
Olivia Attwood 'The Heat' halted after contestant suffers scare
Olivia Attwood 'The Heat' halted after contestant suffers scare
Pink breaks silence on her move from Hollywood to New York City
Pink breaks silence on her move from Hollywood to New York City
Jessie Buckley shines with Critics' Choice Golden Globe BAFTA and Actor Award
Jessie Buckley shines with Critics' Choice Golden Globe BAFTA and Actor Award
Nancy Guthrie kidnapping: Man detained in case speaks out, denies involvement
Nancy Guthrie kidnapping: Man detained in case speaks out, denies involvement
Kristen Bell credits husband Dax Shepherd for helping her achieve her dreams
Kristen Bell credits husband Dax Shepherd for helping her achieve her dreams
Katie Price plans return to Dubai amid air strike fears to be with husband
Katie Price plans return to Dubai amid air strike fears to be with husband