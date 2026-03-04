Harry Styles reveals hack he uses to avoid getting recognised

Harry Styles shares secret hack to avoid fan interactions in daily life

Harry Styles is literally running away from the day-to-day realities of super stardom.

In a cover story for Runner’s World published March 3, the musician and marathoner opened up about the unexpected benefits of running, including avoiding awkward encounters with people who might recognise him.

“The main thing is that you’re always moving. You can turn a corner wherever,” Styles, 31, said. “I think with people who see me, it’s a bit more, ‘Was that…”’ rather than, ‘Oh look, it’s him!’ And by that time, you’re already gone,” he added.

The former One Direction star is an avid runner and even participated in marathons in Tokyo and Berlin.

“When I’m running is when I have… time to think a lot about what I’m making and other things in my life too,” Styles shared.

The Aperture singer admitted that he began saying no to everything he was invited to due to his fame. Eventually, he asked himself if he was just trapped in his comfort zone. “When you close yourself off to protect yourself from people who might bring negativity into your life, you’re also missing out on positive experiences,” he said.

After laying low for three years, Styles is gearing up for his musical comeback as he prepares to release his album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, out March 6.