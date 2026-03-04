Hailey Bieber reflects on ‘surprise' pregnancy with Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber has opened up about her first pregnancy, revealing that the arrival of son Jack Blues was a complete surprise, particularly given that her doctor had previously warned her that conceiving could be complicated.

The model and Rhode founder, 29, spoke candidly on the 3rd March episode of the SHE MD podcast alongside co-hosts Mary Alice Haney and her own OB/GYN, Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi.

Hailey revealed she had been told she had a genetic condition and that it needed to be monitored before she considered having children.

"I had a [condition], and Dr. A kept saying, 'Well, we need to look at this and keep an eye on it before you get pregnant because it could potentially be an issue,'" she said.

A minor surgical procedure had even been mentioned as a possibility. Hailey's response at the time was relaxed.

"I was like, 'Okay. Well, I'm not thinking about getting pregnant right now, so we'll just cross that bridge when we get there.' And then I magically got pregnant."

That second risk weighed most heavily on Hailey's mind, given her own medical history, she suffered a mini stroke and underwent heart surgery in 2022, and the fact that her mother, Kennya Baldwin, experienced two premature labours, with both Hailey and her sister Alaia Baldwin, 33.

"I was convinced I was going to go into labour early because of my mom's history," she said. "But my body had its own plan."

Throughout it all, she remained remarkably composed, a quality that clearly made an impression on her doctor.

"I never forget, as I was telling her, 'Well, these are the risks,' she looked at me. She's like, 'You know what? I believe that everything's gonna work out fine.' And I looked at her, and I'm like, 'I think so too,'" Dr. Aliabadi recalled.

Everything did.

Hailey and Justin Bieber, who married in 2018, welcomed Jack Blues and are now embracing life as first-time parents.