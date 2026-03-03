Jamie Lee Curtis reveals link to Daniel Radcliffe’s ‘Harry Potter’ casting

Jamie Lee Curtis has revealed an unexpected connection to Daniel Radcliffe’s big break in Harry Potter.

During the Monday, March 2, episode of Today Show the former co-stars reunited for the first time in 25 years since playing mother and son in The Tailor of Panama.

In a conversation with Hoda Kotb, the 67-year-old recalled her time with a young Daniel before his rise to fame and her lesser-known role in his Harry Potter series casting story.

The Scream Queen recalled working alongside a then 10-year-old Daniel during the 2001 film.

At that time, his parents were privately in discussion about him potentially taking on the role of Harry Potter but they hadn’t fully decided and were being cautious about committing their son to such a massive project.

The Freaky Friday star recounted noticing Daniel, noe 36, sitting by the pool during their shooting and thinking he looked exactly like the boy on the cover of the Harry Potter book.

It’s worth noting that she had no idea about the private talks taking place behind the scenes. She casually said it aloud, unaware of the fact that casting conversations were already underway.

The Tony award winner intruptted, remembering with a laugh, “I don't think I knew at that point and my mum was looking at you saying ‘no, no no, don't mention it to him!’”

Although the Halloween actress didnt directly influcence the official casting decision, her instinct that Daniel looked like the titular character matched with what director Chris Columbus and producer David Heyman were already thinking.

Her role in the story is of a proud co-star who spotteed the magic before the world officially did.

Ultimately, Daniel was cast in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, launching him into global fame.

He starred in the first movie of the widely acclaimed series at just age 11, playing the same role for a decade, and wrapped the final installment, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 when he was 21.