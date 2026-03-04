Selena Gomez stirs up controversy kissing Benny Blanco's feet

Selena Gomez has sent the internet in frenzy after kissing her husband Benny Blanco's toes on the latest episode of his podcast Friends Keep Secrets, just one week after Blanco's feet went viral for all the wrong reasons.

The Only Murders in the Building actress, 33, appeared as a guest on the second episode of the podcast, sitting on the living room floor while Blanco, 37, was seated on the sofa with his foot up on a coffee table.

Almost an hour into the episode, Gomez leant over and kissed his second toe mid-conversation.

Blanco's reaction was immediate.

"You like that?" he asked co-hosts Lil Dicky and Kristin Batalucco, only for Gomez to slap his leg and tell him not to "make it a moment."

Blanco wasn't having it. "Oh no, I wasn't. I liked it. It made me feel good. I love you so much," he told her, as Gomez rested her head against his feet.

See Selena Gomez kiss Benny Blanco's feet - Credit: Instagram/@starbuzzclips

He later reflected more seriously on why he tends to hold back when it comes to public displays of affection with his wife.

"She's such her own entity," he said.

"I want her to shine and be, like, her own independent woman, so I … use every bone in my body not to be googly-eyed over her and not want to kiss her and jump her bones all the time. So to watch her kiss my toe really just made my day."

Credit: YouTube/@friendskeepsecrets

Fans react to Selena Gomez kissing Benny Blanco's feet

The moment quickly ignited fans' reactions online, with some viewers calling it "disgusting" and urging Gomez to reconsider the relationship.

In the reddit forum "popculturechat", fans were blunt with their responses.

"I would tell this to anyone but girl, have some dignity lol," one fan wrote.

"I just feel like you should face some kind of punishment for making me see this", another one added.

A third blasted, "I'm sick of them", while a fourth questioned the songstress, "Selena just why?"

Some critics were humourous with the reactions.

"i only have myself to blame for clicking on this. why," an account commented in the forum, while another one was straight forward with what they had to say, "Girl, no. Just no".

Benny Blanco defended 'dirty' feet earlier

The backlash came on the heels of the podcast's debut episode, in which Blanco had already raised eyebrows by farting into a microphone, proudly declaring "that was just a little one", and exposing what many viewers described as visibly dirty bare feet.

Blanco had already attempted damage control before the toe-kissing episode aired, appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to defend his personal hygiene.

benny blanco reveals why his feet are so dirty! - Credit: Instagram/ @jimmykimmellive and lildickygram

He removed his boot on camera to reveal a clean foot, telling the audience: "Okay first of all, it's the facility's fault, not mine!" and encouraging the crowd to zoom in.

"Look at that clean foot. Look at that. Are you kidding me?" Lil Dicky backed him up, explaining that the floors had been particularly grubby on the first day of filming due to crew traffic.

Gomez and Blanco, who have been together since 2023, married in a star-studded ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, in September 2025.