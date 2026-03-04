 
Geo News

See Zara Larsson reply cheekily to fan's insensitive TikTok post

Zara Larsson wittingly replied to what seemed like a jab at songstress

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 04, 2026

See Zara Larsson reply cheekily to fans insensitive TikTok post
See Zara Larsson reply cheekily to fans insensitive TikTok post

Zara Larsson has gone viral after leaving a cheeky comment on a fan's TikTok video, and the internet has had a lot to say about it.

The 28-year-old Swedish singer was tagged in a post by TikTok user @lattegirl, who shared footage of herself at one of Larsson's recent concerts watching the singer perform Midnight Sun

The text on the video read: "i didn't know i was pregnant here but at least my baby got to hear midnight sun before I aborted it."

Credit: TikTok
Credit: TikTok

Larsson spotted the tag and jumped straight into the comments with a response that was equal parts cheeky and deadpan: "I killed the performance and then you killed it after the performance purrrrrr."

She then reposted the video to her own TikTok account, which sent the exchange into overdrive online.

Screenshots of her comment spread rapidly across platforms, igniting debate about celebrity responsibility, edgy humour, and where the line sits when it comes to joking about this topic. 

On Reddit, fans of the singer were largely amused. 

"She's so funny for that idc," wrote one user. Another added, "This makes me love her more," while a third offered some context for newer followers: "Zara has always been like this looool can the new fans catch up on her lore."

Larsson has not elaborated on the exchange or addressed the wider reaction beyond her initial comment and repost.

'Game of Thrones' movie in development revolving around Targaryen origins
'Game of Thrones' movie in development revolving around Targaryen origins
Niall Horan ends wait amid new album hype: 'I've teased you all enough'
Niall Horan ends wait amid new album hype: 'I've teased you all enough'
Jamie Lee Curtis reveals link to Daniel Radcliffe's 'Harry Potter' casting
Jamie Lee Curtis reveals link to Daniel Radcliffe's 'Harry Potter' casting
Selena Gomez tears up over Taylor Swift friendship: 'I'm very lucky'
Selena Gomez tears up over Taylor Swift friendship: 'I'm very lucky'
Luke Grimes reveals tough call he made before 'Yellowstone' spinoff
Luke Grimes reveals tough call he made before 'Yellowstone' spinoff
‘Heated Rivalry' author Rachel Reid says Shane outshines everyone
‘Heated Rivalry' author Rachel Reid says Shane outshines everyone
Celine Dion vows to return to stage in birthday tribute to late father
Celine Dion vows to return to stage in birthday tribute to late father
Olivia Attwood 'The Heat' halted after contestant suffers scare
Olivia Attwood 'The Heat' halted after contestant suffers scare