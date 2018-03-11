President concerned by growing trend of intolerance

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain on Sunday called for national unity for a 'charter of morality' and advised all segments of the society to observe religious and constitutional limits while expressing their differences while to protect society from moral deterioration.



In a statement issued here by the President House, the president expressed concerns over the growing trend of intolerance in the country, believing that such attitude would prove to be destructive for the country.

Such trend of intolerance would impact everyone, both individually and collectively, which could also turn the nation's successes against terrorism into failure, he added.

He said that, as the government was responsible for protecting the life, property and dignity of every citizen, the departments concerned must not show any laxity in providing the security to national leaders as well as the citizens.

Warning those elements that turned differences into hostility, he said that such behavior would prove destructive for the society. He said that, unfortunately, the younger generation had not been warned against the repercussions of this tendency of intolerance.

It would beget drastic consequences if both the government and all segments of society failed to take preventive measures, he said.

He said difference of opinion symbolised a healthy society but when these differences cross the limits of decency, it turns dangerous and the country was facing the very same situation today.

Such behavior leads to suppression of moderate voices and instead takes the society towards chaos.

No one, including politicians, religious scholars, and individuals would remain safe from the destruction if sense did not prevail, he remarked.

The president also feared that such a trend could also squander our decade long efforts against extremism and terrorism.

He appealed to all segments of the society including politicians, common people, and particularly the media, to forge unity against such a tendency of extremism.

President Mamnoon also appealed to the political, non-political, and religious segments to express their differences while observing the teachings of the religion and the constitutional limits otherwise the social deterioration of the society would be inevitable.