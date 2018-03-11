Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Sunday Mar 11 2018
By
AAGENCIES

President concerned by growing trend of intolerance

By
AAGENCIES

Sunday Mar 11, 2018

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain on Sunday called for national unity for a 'charter of morality' and advised all segments of the society to observe religious and constitutional limits while expressing their differences while to protect society from moral deterioration.

In a statement issued here by the President House, the president expressed concerns over the growing trend of intolerance in the country, believing that such attitude would prove to be destructive for the country.

Such trend of intolerance would impact everyone, both individually and collectively, which could also turn the nation's successes against terrorism into failure, he added.

He said that, as the government was responsible for protecting the life, property and dignity of every citizen, the departments concerned must not show any laxity in providing the security to national leaders as well as the citizens.

Warning those elements that turned differences into hostility, he said that such behavior would prove destructive for the society. He said that, unfortunately, the younger generation had not been warned against the repercussions of this tendency of intolerance.

Shoe thrown at former PM Nawaz Sharif in Lahore

Nawaz was at Jamia Naeemia to address seminary students, admin when the incident occurred

It would beget drastic consequences if both the government and all segments of society failed to take preventive measures, he said.

He said difference of opinion symbolised a healthy society but when these differences cross the limits of decency, it turns dangerous and the country was facing the very same situation today.

Such behavior leads to suppression of moderate voices and instead takes the society towards chaos.

No one, including politicians, religious scholars, and individuals would remain safe from the destruction if sense did not prevail, he remarked.

The president also feared that such a trend could also squander our decade long efforts against extremism and terrorism.

He appealed to all segments of the society including politicians, common people, and particularly the media, to forge unity against such a tendency of extremism.

President Mamnoon also appealed to the political, non-political, and religious segments to express their differences while observing the teachings of the religion and the constitutional limits otherwise the social deterioration of the society would be inevitable.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Asma Rani case: Family says being pressured to enter into deal

Asma Rani case: Family says being pressured to enter into deal

 Updated 13 minutes ago
Pakistan ready to further strengthen partnership with IAEA: PM

Pakistan ready to further strengthen partnership with IAEA: PM

Updated 38 minutes ago
Muslim world considers Pakistan as its strength: Imam-e-Ka’aba

Muslim world considers Pakistan as its strength: Imam-e-Ka’aba

Updated an hour ago
Will not allow government advertisements with pictures of politicians: CJP

Will not allow government advertisements with pictures of politicians: CJP

Updated an hour ago
Fake drugs case: SC summons NAB prosecutor general over harassment of DRAP staff

Fake drugs case: SC summons NAB prosecutor general over harassment of DRAP staff

 Updated an hour ago
Flight timings revised as Islamabad airspace closes for days for PAF’s jet rehearsal

Flight timings revised as Islamabad airspace closes for days for PAF’s jet rehearsal

Updated 2 hours ago
Advertisement
LHC takes up Zainab convict's appeal, summons case record tomorrow

LHC takes up Zainab convict's appeal, summons case record tomorrow

Updated 3 hours ago
Mashal Khan murder case: Prime suspect sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

Mashal Khan murder case: Prime suspect sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

 Updated 3 hours ago
Foreign funding case: ECP forms body to probe PTI's accounts

Foreign funding case: ECP forms body to probe PTI's accounts

Updated 4 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM