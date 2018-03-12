Atif Aslam must have reason to not promote song: Daas Dev composer

Photo: File

Music director and composer Vipin Patwa has backed Atif Aslam’s decision to not promote his song in upcoming Bollywood film Daas Dev.

The Pakistani singer refused to promote his song Sehmi hai dhadkan after Indian politician Babul Supriyo asked for a ban on Pakistani artists working in the Hindi film industry to continue. Last month, Supriyo while objecting to the inclusion of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's voice in the Bollywood film Welcome To New York demanded that it be dubbed by an Indian singer.

In light of this, Patwa when asked if he thinks it was a good decision to get Pakistani singers Atif Aslam and Javed Bashir on board responded, “Atif was taken on board because his voice was matching the character of the song.”

“This decision was taken way before the controversy started. It's a coincidence that this controversy has started at the time of my music launch. Which artiste wouldn't want to promote his work? If Atif has taken this decision, there must be some reason behind it," said the composer.

Patwa maintained that music has become global and talent is beyond nationality.

"We are living in 2018 and music has become global. Moreover, talent is beyond nationality. And let's not forget that be it music, story or casting of a film, all decisions are taken collectively by a number of people and not a single person," Patwa told IANS in an email interview.

Regarding talks to remove the Pakistani singers’ songs from Daas Dev, Patwa said, "Removing an artiste from a song merely on the basis of some controversy is the worst and most disrespectful thing as it takes a lot of effort and pain to create a song. I had specially flown to Dubai just to record the song."

Javed Bashir, on the other hand, had come to India almost two years ago. "That is when I had recorded the song 'Tai toh utte' with him. It is a mere coincidence that I recorded with him and now his song is in the film [Daas Dev] and is surrounded by controversy," he added.

"The way the song by Atif got affected, it [controversy] may affect the song by Javed Bashir too. I hope for the best and would like the audience to decide," the composer said.

He also said music has always worked as a bridge between nations.

"If my small efforts can bring two nations together, I would love to be a part of such projects. Moreover, I grew up listening to Nusrat sahab and Mehdi Hasan sahab. Can you ask people to stop listening to their songs? You can't because music is beyond boundaries," he said.

Last year, Patwa had to fight to keep Rahat's song Rog jaane in the film Laali Ki Shadi Mein Laddoo Deewana.

In 2016, due to cross-border India-Pakistan tension, some Indian political outfits imposed a ban on Pakistani talent.