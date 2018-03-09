Pakistani singers appreciated world over for their talent: Javed Bashir

LONDON: ‘Master of classical music’ Javed Bashir has said Pakistani singers are appreciated across the world for their talent.



“Pakistani singers receive appreciation all over the world owing to their talent,” Bashir who has sung for several Bollywood films said in an interview with Geo News in London.

His latest song Tain To Uttey for upcoming Bollywood film Daas Dev has gone viral. “I worked hard on this song and ensured that the remix of different genres was complete and appealed to the taste of listeners,” he said.

The singer who also performed in Coke Studio shared, “ I have been signing mystic and spiritual songs for Bollywood and being appreciated.”

“I have presented the kalaam of Baba Bulleh Shah in a new light to spread the message of harmony and love for humanity,” he added.

The playback singer who claims fusion music offers opportunities that only hard classical signing cannot offer, said he remixes rock, classical and soft music to appeal to all kinds of listeners.

“I have been producing fusion music and mixing various genres and it has worked well for me,” Bashir further said. “This kind of music has a vast appeal and has won many fans across the world,” he added.

Bashir who hails from Nalan Gharana started his training as a classical singer during his early years. He shared that he has been singing since he was a child but his professional training of qawwali began in 1992 by his father Ustad Bashir Ahmad Khan, a renowned qawwal.

He took classical vocal training from his uncle Ustaad Mubarik Ali Khan and today, he is one of the best classical singers.

The singer made his name at the national level when he released his first album with Mekaal Hassan Band. The album won critical acclaim and commercial success. However, over five years ago, Bashir split from the band.

Speaking about his song Sadikay which he released this Valentine’s Day, Bashir said, “The song comprises of club and dance beats and is classical at the same time.”

“Pakistan is a land full of spatiality and mysticism and we should promote this side of the country,” concluded Bashir, who is currently in London to record songs and plan his upcoming concerts.

Bollywood movies for which Bashir has sung include Cocktail, Kahaani, Rush, Bombay Talkies, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara.

