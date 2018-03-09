Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Friday Mar 09 2018
By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Pakistani singers appreciated world over for their talent: Javed Bashir

By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Friday Mar 09, 2018

LONDON: ‘Master of classical music’ Javed Bashir has said Pakistani singers are appreciated across the world for their talent.

“Pakistani singers receive appreciation all over the world owing to their talent,” Bashir who has sung for several Bollywood films said in an interview with Geo News in London.

His latest song Tain To Uttey for upcoming Bollywood film Daas Dev has gone viral. “I worked hard on this song and ensured that the remix of different genres was complete and appealed to the taste of listeners,” he said.

The singer who also performed in Coke Studio shared, “ I have been signing mystic and spiritual songs for Bollywood and being appreciated.”

“I have presented the kalaam of Baba Bulleh Shah in a new light to spread the message of harmony and love for humanity,” he added.

The playback singer who claims fusion music offers opportunities that only hard classical signing cannot offer, said he remixes rock, classical and soft music to appeal to all kinds of listeners.

“I have been producing fusion music and mixing various genres and it has worked well for me,” Bashir further said. “This kind of music has a vast appeal and has won many fans across the world,” he added.

Bashir who hails from Nalan Gharana started his training as a classical singer during his early years. He shared that he has been singing since he was a child but his professional training of qawwali began in 1992 by his father Ustad Bashir Ahmad Khan, a renowned qawwal.

He took classical vocal training from his uncle Ustaad Mubarik Ali Khan and today, he is one of the best classical singers.

The singer made his name at the national level when he released his first album with Mekaal Hassan Band. The album won critical acclaim and commercial success. However, over five years ago, Bashir split from the band.

Speaking about his song Sadikay which he released this Valentine’s Day, Bashir said, “The song comprises of club and dance beats and is classical at the same time.”

“Pakistan is a land full of spatiality and mysticism and we should promote this side of the country,” concluded Bashir, who is currently in London to record songs and plan his upcoming concerts.

Bollywood movies for which Bashir has sung include Cocktail, Kahaani, Rush, Bombay Talkies, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Atif Aslam advises social media star, fan Arshman on music

Atif Aslam advises social media star, fan Arshman on music

Updated 12 hours ago
Ali Hamza, Zohaib Kazi to produce Coke Studio Season 11

Ali Hamza, Zohaib Kazi to produce Coke Studio Season 11

 Updated 14 hours ago
'The Sopranos' to make a comeback in a big screen prequel

'The Sopranos' to make a comeback in a big screen prequel

 Updated 17 hours ago
#AuratMarch2018 opens dialogue on inclusivity, gender in Karachi

#AuratMarch2018 opens dialogue on inclusivity, gender in Karachi

 Updated 17 hours ago
Meghan Markle baptised by archbishop ahead of wedding to UK's Prince Harry: paper

Meghan Markle baptised by archbishop ahead of wedding to UK's Prince Harry: paper

 Updated yesterday
Barbie unveils dolls based on inspiring women

Barbie unveils dolls based on inspiring women

 Updated 2 days ago
Advertisement
Deceased fan leaves all her belongings to Sanjay Dutt

Deceased fan leaves all her belongings to Sanjay Dutt

 Updated 2 days ago
Indian filmmaker wishes to cast Fawad Khan

Indian filmmaker wishes to cast Fawad Khan

 Updated 3 days ago
Mahira Khan shares how Time's Up is crossing over to Pakistan

Mahira Khan shares how Time's Up is crossing over to Pakistan

 Updated 3 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM