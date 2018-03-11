Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Mar 11 2018
By
Adil Parvez

Primary accused in Asma Rani murder case had planned escape: police

Sunday Mar 11, 2018

Mujahidullah Afridi (centre) at Peshawar police lines. Photo: Geo News screen grab

PESHAWAR: Mujahidullah Afridi, the primary accused in the Asma Rani murder case, was transferred to police lines in Peshawar where he was presented before the media on Sunday.

Addressing a news conference in the city, Kohat DPO Abbas Majeed Marwat said Mujahidullah had already made plans for his escape to the United Arab Emirates before murdering Rani.

The DPO added two accused in the case had already been arrested, including the accused's brother Sadiqullah and close friend Shahzaib, while only Mujahidullah was at large.

However, Mujahidullah was nabbed in UAE — where he had escaped to following the murder— reportedly with the help of Interpol.

Sharjah police also confirmed the arrest of the suspect from an industrial area.

The Federal Investigation Agency was said to be in contact with Interpol for Mujahidullah's arrest while 152 countries were informed about him through the issuance of Red Warrants.

Prime accused in Asma Rani murder case handed over to Pakistan

Afridi reached Islamabad via a PIA flight and was handed over to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police which was present at the airport beforehand

Mujahidullah was handed over to the Pakistani authorities via Interpol a day earlier. 

Rani, a third-year MBBS student at Abbottabad medical college, was in her hometown of Kohat on vacation when Mujahidullah opened fire at her in January this year. 

He shot her thrice after she stepped out of a rickshaw with her sister-in-law.

The girl succumbed to her wounds at the hospital where she was rushed to after the incident took place.

According to the deceased's family, Mujahidullah wanted to marry Asma and had issued threats in the past too.

Comments

