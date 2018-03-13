Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 13 2018
Web Desk

Whoever tops Zardari emerges as the real influencer: Fazlur Rehman

Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 13, 2018

The people of Pakistan will now say that whoever proves their influence over Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari is the real influencer, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI) chief said Monday night.

While speaking on Geo News' programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath, Fazlur Rehman said his statement referred to how it is a common phrase among Pakistanis that the PPP co-chair is the most influential politician over everyone else (Asif Zardari, sab pe bhaari).

In this regard, Rehman said his analysis now stood as such: Pakistanis will now hold the belief that whoever is influential over Zardari is the "real influencer".

The JUI-F head also said he considered whatever happened in the Senate (on Monday) was a defeat for democracy.

"Everyone knows the truth behind why the PPP and PTI went to Balochistan to strike an agreement," he said.

