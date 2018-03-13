Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 13 2018
By
Shahab Umer

Quetta patients suffer as YDA strike continues for second day

By
Shahab Umer

Tuesday Mar 13, 2018

QUETTA: Patients seeking treatment at the out-patient departments of Civil Hospital  and Bolan Medical Complex continued to suffer as the Young Doctors Association's (YDA) strike went into its second day on Tuesday.

The young doctors along with the paramedical staff of public hospitals are staging a protest over issues such as the monthly allowance of post-graduates and provision of adequate facilities.

While addressing a news conference Monday night, YDA Balochistan President Dr Yasir Khosti remarked that the government is victimising doctors instead of paying heed to their demands.

A YDA poster calling for the boycott of all OPDs across the city. Photo: Geo News screen grab 

He claimed that false cases are being registered against doctors. “If any doctor is arrested, then we will shut down all the hospitals across the city.”

Khosti was speaking at the doctor’s protest camp set up at Civil Hospital Quetta. “We are protesting peacefully. No OPDs, wards or emergency units have been closed.”

The out-patient department of the Civil Hospital Quetta remained closed for the second consecutive day. Photo: Geo News screen grab
1

He remarked that the doctors condemn the false cases registered against members of YDA and Pakistan Paramedical Staff Federation.

“The government should accept our demands, take back false cases against doctors,” he said, adding that if their demands are not met then a city-wide strike will be staged. “We will also march towards the Chief Minister House.”

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Honour killing: Mother of 10 axed in Badin

Honour killing: Mother of 10 axed in Badin

 Updated 10 minutes ago
CJP laments lack of information on Pakistanis names in Panama, Paradise leaks

CJP laments lack of information on Pakistanis names in Panama, Paradise leaks

 Updated an hour ago
Karachi’s milk crisis: Public continues to pay for government's mismanagement

Karachi’s milk crisis: Public continues to pay for government's mismanagement

 Updated 60 minutes ago
NADRA centres in Karachi to work 12 hours a day, seven days a week

NADRA centres in Karachi to work 12 hours a day, seven days a week

Updated 2 hours ago
SC dismisses Imran's petition seeking Gulalai's disqualification

SC dismisses Imran's petition seeking Gulalai's disqualification

Updated 2 hours ago
Murder suspect escapes from CCU ward of Bahawalpur hospital

Murder suspect escapes from CCU ward of Bahawalpur hospital

Updated an hour ago
Advertisement
PTI to oppose Sherry Rehman's nomination as Senate opposition leader

PTI to oppose Sherry Rehman's nomination as Senate opposition leader

 Updated 29 minutes ago
Naqeebullah murder: Rao Anwar ‘requests’ SC to unfreeze accounts

Naqeebullah murder: Rao Anwar ‘requests’ SC to unfreeze accounts

 Updated 3 hours ago
Unfortunate that Parliamentarians buy, sell votes: CEC

Unfortunate that Parliamentarians buy, sell votes: CEC

Updated 3 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM