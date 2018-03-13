Quetta patients suffer as YDA strike continues for second day

QUETTA: Patients seeking treatment at the out-patient departments of Civil Hospital and Bolan Medical Complex continued to suffer as the Young Doctors Association's (YDA) strike went into its second day on Tuesday.



The young doctors along with the paramedical staff of public hospitals are staging a protest over issues such as the monthly allowance of post-graduates and provision of adequate facilities.

While addressing a news conference Monday night, YDA Balochistan President Dr Yasir Khosti remarked that the government is victimising doctors instead of paying heed to their demands.

A YDA poster calling for the boycott of all OPDs across the city. Photo: Geo News screen grab

He claimed that false cases are being registered against doctors. “If any doctor is arrested, then we will shut down all the hospitals across the city.”

Khosti was speaking at the doctor’s protest camp set up at Civil Hospital Quetta. “We are protesting peacefully. No OPDs, wards or emergency units have been closed.”

The out-patient department of the Civil Hospital Quetta remained closed for the second consecutive day. Photo: Geo News screen grab 1

He remarked that the doctors condemn the false cases registered against members of YDA and Pakistan Paramedical Staff Federation.

“The government should accept our demands, take back false cases against doctors,” he said, adding that if their demands are not met then a city-wide strike will be staged. “We will also march towards the Chief Minister House.”