Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 13 2018
By
GEO NEWS

CJP takes notice of government's handing out of development funds

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Mar 13, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar took on Tuesday notice of distribution of development funds among lawmakers of the ruling party and its allies.

While presiding over a separate case, the chief justice remarked that the court is hearing reports that development funds are being doled out by the government.

He questioned whether giving funds worth millions so close to the general elections qualifies as pre-poll rigging, He added that under what law are the funds being distributed to lawmakers.

The court then directed the additional attorney general to inform it of the legality of the move after consulting the government.

At a public rally in Chitral in November last year, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan had alleged that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had given Rs94 billion to MNAs of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Honour killing: Mother of 10 axed in Badin

Honour killing: Mother of 10 axed in Badin

 Updated 8 minutes ago
CJP laments lack of information on Pakistanis names in Panama, Paradise leaks

CJP laments lack of information on Pakistanis names in Panama, Paradise leaks

 Updated an hour ago
Karachi’s milk crisis: Public continues to pay for government's mismanagement

Karachi’s milk crisis: Public continues to pay for government's mismanagement

 Updated 58 minutes ago
NADRA centres in Karachi to work 12 hours a day, seven days a week

NADRA centres in Karachi to work 12 hours a day, seven days a week

Updated 2 hours ago
SC dismisses Imran's petition seeking Gulalai's disqualification

SC dismisses Imran's petition seeking Gulalai's disqualification

Updated 2 hours ago
Murder suspect escapes from CCU ward of Bahawalpur hospital

Murder suspect escapes from CCU ward of Bahawalpur hospital

Updated an hour ago
Advertisement
PTI to oppose Sherry Rehman's nomination as Senate opposition leader

PTI to oppose Sherry Rehman's nomination as Senate opposition leader

 Updated 27 minutes ago
Naqeebullah murder: Rao Anwar ‘requests’ SC to unfreeze accounts

Naqeebullah murder: Rao Anwar ‘requests’ SC to unfreeze accounts

 Updated 3 hours ago
Unfortunate that Parliamentarians buy, sell votes: CEC

Unfortunate that Parliamentarians buy, sell votes: CEC

Updated 3 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM