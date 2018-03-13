CJP takes notice of government's handing out of development funds

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar took on Tuesday notice of distribution of development funds among lawmakers of the ruling party and its allies.



While presiding over a separate case, the chief justice remarked that the court is hearing reports that development funds are being doled out by the government.

He questioned whether giving funds worth millions so close to the general elections qualifies as pre-poll rigging, He added that under what law are the funds being distributed to lawmakers.

The court then directed the additional attorney general to inform it of the legality of the move after consulting the government.

At a public rally in Chitral in November last year, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan had alleged that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had given Rs94 billion to MNAs of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.