Tuesday Mar 13 2018
Pictures of politicians not used in government ads, KP informs Supreme Court

Tuesday Mar 13, 2018

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa spent 240 million rupees on advertisements from December 1, 2018 to February 28, 2018. Photo: File
ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) officials informed the Supreme Court on Tuesday that the provincial government did not indulge in self-glorification when printing advertisements.  

On February 28, the chief justice had taken a suo motu notice of the ongoing publicity campaigns by the provinces of Punjab, Sindh, and KP.

Hearing the case on Monday (yesterday), the chief justice had inquired how many advertisements did the KP government print and broadcast with pictures of the KP chief minister and party chief Imran Khan.

Imran welcomes SC probe into government advertisements

CJP has taken notice of publishing of politicians' pictures on government advertisements

Responding to the query today, the information secretary of KP informed the court that he had been unable to find pictures of both Imran and Khattak in the advertisements published by the provincial government from December 1, 2017 till February 28, 2018. 

In response to a question on why the KP government had spent Rs240 million on advertisements, the information secretary responded that the advertisements were for public awareness and feedback.

Punjab govt in hot water over 'personal glorification'

The additional advocate general of Punjab also submitted a report to the apex court today. He responded in affirmative to the CJP's question about the pictures of political leaders placed in advertisements of the Punjab government.  

"Who will pay for the personal glorification of leaders?" Justice Nisar remarked, inquiring if a prior payment of Rs5.5 million had been submitted by the chief minister for using his picture on government ads. 

SC takes notice of Punjab CM's 'publicity campaign on taxpayers' expense'

'Why is the Punjab CM's picture being used on laptops purchased with the taxpayers' money'

Party leaders must return the money for the advertisements with their photos in them, the CJP ordered, adding that the Supreme Court does not want pictures of political leaders to be placed in government advertisements. 

Chief Justice Nisar then observed that the case will be resolved within a day or two.

During a previous hearing of the case, the CJP had expressed his annoyance at political parties utilising public money for their publicity campaigns.

