pakistan
Tuesday Mar 13 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Countries progress by investing in people, not building roads: Imran

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Mar 13, 2018

Imran addressing supporters in Gujrat - Photo PTI social media  

GUJRAT: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairperson Imran Khan, continuing his tirade against former premier Nawaz Sharif, said on Tuesday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Leader is duping people.

"Everyone knows what goes on in the police stations in Punjab," the PTI chief claimed. 

"Allah has given the nation everything. The day we improve the country’s system, only then will we progress," he said while addressing party supporters here.

The PTI chief is visiting towns and cities across the country to aid the party's ongoing membership campaign. 

"Nations prosper when they spend money on people, not on roads," said the PTI chief. 

"The day a student from Tanda becomes the country's prime minister, only then can we achieve great things," he said further. 

The PTI chief said the government must invest in the people for a brighter future.

