COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps HQ, lauds troops’ operational preparedness

BAHAWALPUR: Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Corps Headquarters Bahawalpur on Wednesday, according to an Inter-Services Public Relations press statement.



The ISPR press release said that the Corps Commander Bahawalpur briefed the army chief on the operational preparedness of the troops.

The COAS appreciated the operational preparedness of the troops on the eastern border, said the ISPR.

The army chief expressed satisfaction on the preparations of the Bahawalpur Corps troops to deal with any possible danger on the eastern border, the ISPR added.