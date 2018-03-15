Student shot dead during robbery attempt in Karachi

KARACHI: At least one person was shot dead in a robbery-related case Wednesday night, with police arresting four suspects in separate incidents, Geo News reported.



An A-level student was killed last night over resistance during a robbery attempt in the metropolis' Gulistan-e-Johar area, authorities said.



In separate raids conducted by law enforcement agencies (LEAs) in various areas of the city, police arrested four suspects, said Abid Ali Baloch, the superintendent of police for Orangi Town.

The operations were carried out in Orangi Town, Mominabad, and Frontier Colony, Abid Ali noted, adding that dacoits, street criminals, and drug-sellers were among those arrested.

Weapons, drugs and mobile phones were seized from the arrested suspects, the police official added.