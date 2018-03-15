Judicial system needs to be reformed, says Nawaz during corruption hearing

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Thursday that the country's judicial system requires reforms as delayed and lack of justice are the major issues faced by the public.



He made the remarks while talking to journalists inside the accountability court hearing corruption cases against him and his family.

With regards to the recent Senate elections and the dissolution of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government in Balochistan at the start of the year, Nawaz said the statement of Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chief Mahmood Achakzai deserves to be inquired into. Achakzai had claimed that an officer was behind the provincial government's dissolution, Nawaz explained.

Referring to allegations of horse-trading during the Senate polls on March 3 and election of the chairman and deputy chairman on March 12, the three-time premier said the entire country witnessed what happened.

"Someone should explain who gave Imran Khan and Asif Zardari the address of 'Sanjrani House'. It was said that everyone should reach 'Sanjrani House', there’s a Sadiq named person there who should be voted for," claimed the PML-N supremo, referring to Sadiq Sanjrani, the opposition-backed independent senator from Balochistan who was elected Senate chairman this week.



Addressing reporters, Nawaz said he is not in favour of conflict and only desires that the country is run according to the law and constitution, adding that, "is it wrong to wish this?"

In response to a question regarding opposition leader Aitizaz Ahsan’s claim that he would stand with Nawaz if he names the conspirators against him, Nawaz said the allegations against other politicians include charges of kickbacks and corruption but the charges against him are of a new kind as they do not contain these allegations.

"I should write a book on my experiences," said Nawaz, when asked if he’s authoring a book.