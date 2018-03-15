Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Mar 15 2018
By
RARana Ansar

Man kills brother for stopping him from stealing in Gujranwala

Thursday Mar 15, 2018

GUJRANWALA: A man murdered his elder brother after the latter caught him stealing in Gujranwala, Geo News reported Thursday.

Ali was stealing iron from a factory when his brother caught him red-handed. The elder brother advised Ali to not steal which led to a scuffle between the two. During the heated argument, Ali hit an iron rod on his brother’s head, the police said. 

Ali then threw the brother’s body into a furnace and went into hiding.

Their parents, on the other hand, filed a complaint with the police after both the brothers did not come home. 

The police raided the area and located Ali, who after investigation confessed to the crime.

A case has been registered and further investigation is under way. 

