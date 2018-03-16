Hyderabad man sets himself on fire over exorbitant bill

Representational image. Photo: Reuters

HYDERABAD: A man in Hyderabad set himself on fire on Friday after he received an exorbitant electricity bill.

Shafi Muhammad, a resident of SITE area, was rushed to the Civil Hospital for treatment.

Rescue officials said Muhammad attempted suicide after receiving an electricity bill of more than Rs150,000.

He received 40 percent burns, according to hospital authorities.

The victim claimed he visited Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) office numerous times to ask them to rectify the bill but to no avail.

The victim's son, Ghulam Rasool, questioned how the monthly bill could be over Rs150,000 when they live in a two-bedroom house and only use two energy-saving lights.

The Power Division took immediate notice of the Geo News report of self-immolation by the man and ordered an inquiry into the matter.



Director Federal Complaint Cell CO Saleem has been directed to hold an inquiry and report within three days.

The Power Division will take action on the basis of the inquiry report.