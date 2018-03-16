Treason case appearance: Musharraf requests security upon return

ISLAMABAD: Former president Pervez Musharraf requested for foolproof security upon return to Pakistan in relation to his appearance in the ongoing high treason case against him.



Musharraf’s counsel forwarded a petition to the defence ministry upon the orders of the special court constituted to try Musharraf for treason.

The former president’s counsel forwarded the request to the defence ministry.

In the petition, it was stated that the former president faced security threats.

The special court today ordered the federal government to put special measures in place to bring the ex-military ruler back from the United Arab Emirates.

The special court ordered that the interior ministry should take action for the arrest of the former military ruler through the Interpol.

The court had asked Musharraf's lawyer to submit a report regarding former president's security within seven days.

The bench, formed in 2013, is hearing the case of imposition of extra-constitutional emergency by Musharraf in November 2007.