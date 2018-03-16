FIA says Abid Boxer not extradited to Pakistan

Abid Boxer - File Photo

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday informed the Lahore High Court that Abid Boxer had not been extradited to Pakistan through Interpol.



Justice Anwarul Haq of the LHC was hearing a petition seeking protection for Abid Boxer filed by his father-in-law. The petitioner states that several fabricated cases had been registered against Abid who would be killed in a fake encounter.

During proceedings, Director FIA informed the court that Abid who had been arrested from Dubai on February 7 had not been brought back to Pakistan. Media had reported that the former police officer accused of various extra-judicial killings and other crimes in Punjab had been brought back to Pakistan on February 20.

Earning his nickname because he joined the police force on a sports quota, Abid had a reputation for his ruthless modus operandi and operating above the law.

In March 2002, he was also accused of torturing stage actress Nargis, allegedly cutting off her hair and shaving off her eye-brows after demanding Rs10 million and her property documents.

He was later charged for various extrajudicial killings and corruption and was sacked from the police force. He had since been a fugitive and one of the country's wanted criminals