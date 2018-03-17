Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Mar 17 2018
Strings releases first single to mark 30 years of the band

Saturday Mar 17, 2018

Pakistani pop rock band Strings released their first single of the year on Saturday.

Exploring their roots and channelling the energy from their maiden and sophomore albums, Strings cultivates a fresh sound to celebrate 30 years of making music with the release of ‘Sajni’, the band said on its Facebook page.

“Amidst bursts of colour and quirky moments, the duo channel a retro vibe in the music video, directed by Yasir Jaswal, keeping with the playfulness of the song,” it added.

The song has gathered over 13,000 views within an hour.

Strings earlier confirmed that they will celebrate three decades of playing music together with the release of eight singles, with the first two songs being ‘Sajni’ and ‘Urr Jaon’.

Last year in October, the band bid farewell to Coke Studio. Further in December last year, the band returned to stage after a hiatus of four years.

You can listen to the song here:


